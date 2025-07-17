Andrew Gutman News: Records assist

Gutman assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Atlanta United.

Gutman was able to find an assist on the club's second goal of the match Wednesday, with the defender finding Maren Haile-Selassie in the 79th minute. This gives the left-back his second goal contribution in his past three outings, both of which were assists. He now has two goals and six assists in 22 appearances, showing a decent two-way effort.