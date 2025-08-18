Omobamidele has cleared his ban from the straight red card he received against Le Havre in the final game of last season, with the defender set to return in their next contest. He was a regular starter in the closing stages of last season with Strasbourg before going back to his parent club Nottingham Forest and then joining Strasbourg permanently over the summer. That said, the club signed new faces over the summer for his backline, which creates some uncertainty about his role for the upcoming games, although he should still see a good amount of minutes with Racing.