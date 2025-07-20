Andrew Vincent Rick News: Concedes one in draw

Rick made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Rick conceded once from a penalty kick right before the break and couldn't do much to secure a clean sheet on Saturday. He made two saves and managed the game well in the second half as the Union pushed forward. Rick now has four clean sheets in 10 appearances this season as the backup goalkeeper to Andre Blake. It remains unclear if Rick will get another chance against Colorado on Saturday or return to the bench for that game.