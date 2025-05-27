Fantasy Soccer
Andrew Vincent Rick News: Concedes three times in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Rick had one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

It's hard to blame Rick for the outcome of the game, as two of the goals he allowed were unstoppable shots into the upper corner, and the other one was a header from close range. Rick should return to the bench if Andre Blake (knee) is able to return to face Toronto FC on Wednesday.

Andrew Vincent Rick
Philadelphia Union
