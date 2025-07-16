Andrija Maksimovic News: Transfers to Leipzig

Maksimovic has completed a transfer to Leipzig from Red Star Belgrade, according to his new club.

Maksimovic has found a new club this offseason, with the midfielder making the move to Germany with Leipzig. He comes in with solid first-team minutes with Red Star to go along with some UCL appearances, starting in six of his seven matches in the competition. He is a young talent with plenty of room to grow, possibly breaking into the first team this season and seeing a decent role by the end of his contract in 2030.