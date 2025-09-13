Angel made it 3-0 in the 33rd minute with a beauty of a goal from the edge of the box. He also linked play effectively between the lines and created a first half chance that led to a saved Timothy Weah header in stoppage time. The midfielder was heavily involved as Marseille dominated possession and territory, showing all of his qualities on both sides of the ball in what seemed to be his best performance so far with the club. Angel has now contributed to one goal, two shots and seven chances created, and should remain a regular starter in the midfield under coach Roberto de Zerbi although new additions could compete for his spot.