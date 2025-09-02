Sepulveda is likely to miss at least the next couple of games and perhaps more depending on his progress. This news shakes up the front line of a squad that saw its attempts of signing a backup striker thwarted in the last transfer window. Therefore, the fittest options for the position now are Gabriel Fernandez and Mateusz Bogusz, considering that Mateo Levy is expected to be on international duty with the Mexican Under-20 team. Prior to the injury, Sepulveda was the joint top contributor in the league with seven goals or assists.