Sepulveda was expected to miss more time, so his presence could be a huge boost to a Cementero side that will face a string of Friday-Wednesday-Sunday matches due to the double week. Given that he has just regained fitness, it's possible he'll come off the bench at first before replacing Gabriel Fernandez in the starting XI, although the manager also suggested that both strikers could play together at times. The Mexican was in great form prior to the injury, tallying five goals and two assists in seven games.