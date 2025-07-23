Menu
Angel Sepulveda headshot

Angel Sepulveda News: Scores hat-trick in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Sepulveda scored three goals to go with six shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Atlas.

Sepulveda had his best game as a member of Cruz Azul as he scored three goals in the contest. All three goals occurred in the second half as he brought his team back from a two goal deficit. His final goal came in the 90th minute as he equalized the match and helped his team secure a point.

Angel Sepulveda
Cruz Azul
