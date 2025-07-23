Angel Sepulveda News: Scores hat-trick in draw

Sepulveda scored three goals to go with six shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Atlas.

Sepulveda had his best game as a member of Cruz Azul as he scored three goals in the contest. All three goals occurred in the second half as he brought his team back from a two goal deficit. His final goal came in the 90th minute as he equalized the match and helped his team secure a point.