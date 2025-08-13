Gordon appears to have shaken off the ankle injury he suffered last week and is on the mend for opening day, with the attacker claiming to have just suffered a twisted ankle. This is good news for the club as they likely will have to do without Alexander Isak in matchday one, leaving Gordon as the club's top attacking option. He should claim a starting role immediately if fit and will hope to get back to his 2023\/24 levels, bagging 21 goal contributions that season, compared to the 11 he earned in the 2024\/25 season.