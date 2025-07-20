Anthony Markanich News: Excellence continues

Markanich scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

In between June 27 and July 14, Markanich scored during each of Minnesota's three games. After the goal streak ended Thursday, he was temporarily benched. As one of Minnesota's latest reserves, Markanich scored again, securing four goals across his last five appearances.