Anthony Patterson Injury: Close call for start of season

Patterson is still battling a knock and is in a race against time to be fit for the start of the season, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. " For Patto and Riggy, it will take a bit longer. It will probably take more like ten days for them to be able to take part in full competition. By that stage, they should be back doing everything, so hopefully they will have a chance for the first game. It's possible."

Patterson has been unable to compete this offseason during any of the club's preseason friendlies due to a knock, battling a knock the past few weeks. This will leave him leave his status for the opening matchday up in the air, as he will need to train and will hope to see some time in a friendly ahead of the season. It appears it will be a close call for the goalie to make the start of the season, leaving Simon Moore as a possible replacement or possibly bringing a new face into the club to cover goalie duties until he returns.