Antoine Griezmann headshot

Antoine Griezmann News: Renews with Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Griezmann has renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid, according to his club.

Griezmann is going to remain with Atletico for a few more seasons now, as the forward inked a new deal until June 2027. This continues his second stage with the club, having rejoined since the 2022/23 season. He still sees a starting role after 14 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances (38 starts) last season, so he will look to continue in that role and add to the club-leading 197 goals, as he is their all-time top scorer.

