Antoine Griezmann News: Renews with Atletico

Griezmann has renewed his contract with Atletico Madrid, according to his club.

Griezmann is going to remain with Atletico for a few more seasons now, as the forward inked a new deal until June 2027. This continues his second stage with the club, having rejoined since the 2022/23 season. He still sees a starting role after 14 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances (38 starts) last season, so he will look to continue in that role and add to the club-leading 197 goals, as he is their all-time top scorer.