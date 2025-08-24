Semenyo delivered the assist Saturday to Marcus Tavernier's match winning goal. He also came close to getting onto the scoresheet when he rattled the underside of the crossbar and later saw another chance slide just wide. The attacking midfielder is demonstrating that he is a handful for any defense, he bagged two at Anfield in the season opener and is invariably at the kernel of Bournemouth's key chances and goal creating opportunities. This season expect him to be one of the Cherries top scorers and a regular creator of assists.