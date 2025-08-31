Semenyo was a constant danger Saturday in Bournemouth's 1-0 win at Spurs. He nearly scored with a close-range header in the first half, then forcing a key save early in the second. In open play he won nine of the 15 duels he engaged in. Coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign, with 11 goals and a brace against Liverpool already in the season opener, he is a forward on the rise. With his physicality and quick movement he promises to be one of the team's top scorers and provider of assists this season.