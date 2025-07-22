Anton Stach News: Signs with Leeds United

Stach has joined Leeds United on a permanent move from TSG Hoffenheim, his new club announced.

Stach is joining the Premier League, bringing with him five years of experience in the Bundesliga. The midfielder spent time with Mainz 05 and TSG Hoffenheim and previously won promotion from 2. Bundesliga with Greuther Furth. Stach has made over 250 career appearances in all competitions and will offer versatility in both midfield and defense to coach Daniel Farke. Last season, Stach played six matches in the 2024/25 Europa League campaign for Hoffenheim, and he scored against eventual champions Tottenham Hotspur, further showcasing his abilities at the highest levels of the game.