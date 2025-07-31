Robinson is progressing well in his recovery since he has been spotted training on the pitch this week after recovering from his knee injury. The talented left-back is still rehabbing from the knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of last season and has yet to return in a competitive game to build his fitness back, but seeing him on the pitch suggests he isn't that far from that goal. When fully back fit, the American is expected to return directly to the starting role he had on the left side of the backline for Fulham.