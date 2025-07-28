Robinson underwent a minor surgery to his right knee in late May at the end of the season to treat pain he had been playing with during most of the 2024\/25 season. The left-back has been spotted in Fulham's training camp in Portugal, likely continuing his rehabilitation from the injury since he didn't feature a single minute in Saturday's 3-1 victory in a pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest. Robinson will hope to return as early as possible to build his competitive fitness heading into 2025\/26, aiming to reproduce his excellent season as an undisputed starter at Craven Cottage.