Antonio Blanco News: Effective in his role

Conde appeared in 35 matches through the 2024 campaign, marking a new high among his five seasons in La Liga.

Conde played just two more games than last season but also clocked in an additional 300 minutes of time on the pitch. He tied his total of one goal contribution from 2023, but he registered 194 more completed passes, four more tackles won and seven more interceptions. The 24-year old is working on an impressive trajectory over the last two seasons and is primed to shine next season.