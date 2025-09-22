Antony playing his second game after sealing his permanent move to Betis and, despite still not being involved on goals, he was one of his team's biggest threats up front once again, with the impact he brings in the final third being heavily felt. After experiencing a career resurgence with the Verdiblancos during the second half of last season, the winger definitely looks ready for more and should be considered a high-end fantasy pick despite playing at a position with talent in abundance across La Liga teams.