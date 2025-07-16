Menu
Ariel Lassiter headshot

Ariel Lassiter Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Lassiter (hand) has been upgraded to questionable, according to the MLS injury report.

Lassiter is seeing good news this week as he has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report, his first time with a chance of returning since surgery. That said, he will likely still be a late call, needing to pass some testing to be an option. He hasn't appeared since June 8 due to the injury, probable to hold a rotational spot once fit.

Ariel Lassiter
Portland Timbers
