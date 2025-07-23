Aristide Zossou News: Loaned to USL Dunkerque

Zossou has joined USL Dunkerque on loan for the 2025/26 season from Auxerre, his parent club announced.

Zossou arrived at Auxerre last summer and played only 13 minutes for the senior team, making three appearances off the bench. The winger is now joining Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque for one season, aiming to gain playing time and develop his potential at senior level with a team that finished fourth in the league last season and lost to FC Metz in the Ligue 1 playoffs.