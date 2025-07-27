Armando Gonzalez News: Buries two for the win

Gonzalez scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Atlético San Luis.

Gonzalez entered the match to replace Alan Puido in the 81st minute of play, and he got right down to business by burying his squad's third goal of the match to tie the score in the 84th minute. He stuck with the attack and came up with the game winner only minutes later, as he netted a shot from the center of the box in the 90th. With two goals on the night, Gonzalez is already just one goal behind his season total of three from last year.