Kalimuendo scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes in the 2024\/25 season. He previously netted 21 times in 65 appearances during two loan spells with Lens. Since joining Rennes in 2022, he has played over 100 matches and scored 40 goals, including appearances in the Europa League. Kalimuendo will now discover the Premier League as a good addition in the frontline under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, with the ability to play as a centre-forward while also stretching defenders and operating out wide.