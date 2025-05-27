Arnaut Danjuma News: Heads back to Villarreal

Danjuma is heading back to Villarreal after the end of his loan spell with Girona, the club announced.

Danjuma joined Girona on loan for the 2024-25 season and featured in 32 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists. He is now returning to Villarreal with his future a bit unclear since it is not known whether Marcelino will count on him next season for the yellow submarine.