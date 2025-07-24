Arsene Kouassi News: Joins FC Lorient

Kouassi has signed a four-year contract with FC Lorient, joining from AC Ajaccio, his new club announced.

Kouassi had a decent season in 2024/25, appearing in 24 Ligue 2 games and providing three assists. The Burkinabese left-back now joins Brittany and will be a solid alternative option to Igor Silva on the left flank of the backline under coach Olivier Pantaloni, whom he previously worked with in Corsica.