Masuaku has played 128 matches for West Ham United from 2016 to 2023 and 108 matches for Besiktas, where he registered 18 assists. He began his career with RC Lens before joining Valenciennes FC, making 29 senior appearances. In 2014, he moved to Olympiacos, where he won two Super League titles and the Greek Cup, and scored on his Champions League debut. Masuaku has also won the Turkish Cup and Turkish Super Cup with Besiktas and has represented DR Congo 36 times. Masuaku now returns to the Premier League and will bring a nice option in the backline for coach Regis Le Bris.