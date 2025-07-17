Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Returns to Atlas

Gonzalez will rejoin his former team Atlas following a transfer from Monterrey, the club announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez spent the last year on loan with Pachuca and returned to Monterrey to be part of the squad in the Club World Cup before making the move to the Rojinegros for the rest of the season. His signing adds a talented option to the depth of a side that also includes Diego Gonzalez, Gustavo Del Prete and Mateo Garcia among its attacking midfield choices. At 30 years old, Gonzalez has a reasonable chance of getting significant minutes, hoping to increase the team's threat level around the opposition box and particularly from set pieces.