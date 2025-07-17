Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez headshot

Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez News: Returns to Atlas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Gonzalez will rejoin his former team Atlas following a transfer from Monterrey, the club announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez spent the last year on loan with Pachuca and returned to Monterrey to be part of the squad in the Club World Cup before making the move to the Rojinegros for the rest of the season. His signing adds a talented option to the depth of a side that also includes Diego Gonzalez, Gustavo Del Prete and Mateo Garcia among its attacking midfield choices. At 30 years old, Gonzalez has a reasonable chance of getting significant minutes, hoping to increase the team's threat level around the opposition box and particularly from set pieces.

Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now