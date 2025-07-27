Ashley Westwood News: Set for suspension

Westwood had two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Westwood is set for a one match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in 14 games. This will also be his first missed match of the season, starting and appearing in all 25 MLS games for Charlotte. This opens an opportunity for Djibril Diani to get a start in the defensive midfield after the League Cup break on Aug 10.