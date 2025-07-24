Ashley Young News: Signs with Ipswich Town

Young has signed a one-year contract with Ipswich Town, the club announced. "Ashley has had a fantastic career and his achievements speak for themselves. He has maintained an extremely high level of professionalism and competitiveness through his career and he is still playing at a very good level. We feel his leadership and experience will be valuable to the group this season and he is very hungry to contribute on and off the pitch. It's a very strong signing for the group and the club," said coach Kieran McKenna.

Young has spent the vast majority of his career in the Premier League with clubs like Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Everton, but also played in Italy for Inter Milan in 2020/21. The experienced defender is now joining Ipswich Town in the English Championship for one season, with the hope of competing for promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.