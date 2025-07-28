Assane Diao News: Returns to action

Diao (foot) made the XI in Sunday's friendly versus Ajax.

Diao made his pre-season debut after missing a pair of games to complete his rehab from a foot fracture and get up to speed from the conditioning standpoint. He had been sidelined since April. He'll face more competition next season since Como added a few wingers, Jesus Rodriguez, Jayden Addai, and Nicolas Kuhn, but he'll be a fixture if he replicates last year's stellar numbers, as he bagged eight goals in 15 matches.