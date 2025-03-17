Ayden Heaven Injury: Will be assessed this week

Heaven (undisclosed) was forced off Sunday's match against Leicester with an apparent serious injury, but its severity remains unclear as he struggles to articulate his pain, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "We will see next week. It's hard to understand because even when he's on the ground, he can't speak, he doesn't know how to explain what he's feeling because he's so young. It's hard to understand what he's feeling."

Heaven was in the starting squad for the second match in a row, delivering a solid performance at a young age for the Red Devils before being forced off right after halftime on Sunday due to heavy pain. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury. If he misses time and depending on the injury situation in the backline, Noussair Mazraoui could see more starts in the back three.