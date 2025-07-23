Ayumu Seko News: Signs with Le Havre

Seko has signed a contract with Le Havre until 2027, joining from Grasshopper Zurich, his new club announced.

Seko will become the first Japanese player to play for Le Havre. The central defender is joining from Grasshopper Zurich, where he made 126 appearances since arriving in 2022 from Osaka. Seko has seven caps with Japan and will offer a solid alternative in Le Havre's backline.