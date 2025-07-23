Aziel Jackson News: Leaving Columbus

Jackson has completed a transfer to Jagiellonia from Columbus, according to his former club.

Jackson has reached the end of his time with Columbus after a season with the club and will now depart for Poland to join Jagiellonia. He started in seven of his 18 appearances with the Columbus this campaign, seeing some time here and there, but ultimately more of a bench option. He should see a bit more time with his new team and still has a long career ahead of him, only age 23.