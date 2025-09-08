Guirassy was called up by the French Espoirs for the first time to replace Djaoui Cisse (foot), but his time at the training camp did not last long as he suffered a hamstring injury in training. This is a blow for Nantes since he could miss several weeks depending on the extent of his injury, and his absence will force a change in the starting XI as he was an undisputed starter in the frontline during this early stretch of the season. That said, this will open space for young star Matthis Abline, who ultimately remained at the club during the transfer window despite strong interest from clubs across Europe, and he will likely regain his starting role in upcoming fixtures as his talent will oblige new coach Luis Castro to start him for the Canaries.