Baltasar Rodriguez Injury: Out with hamstring injury
Rodriguez is out for Wednesday's match against Cincinnati due to a hamstring injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Rodriguez is seeing a turn for the worst this week, as he has been added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and will miss Wednesday's match. That said, he will be out for the time being, with no clear return date in place. He has only played in four games all season due to injury and will hope he can return soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now