Bart Verbruggen Injury: Two weeks away from return

Verbruggen (knee) is two weeks away from returning to action after his injury, coach Fabian Hurzeler told the media, according to The Athletic. "He had an ongoing issue and he suffered a lot. Now it is about us making him pain-free, then I am sure he can bring himself to another level."

Verbruggen ended the season with a knee injury that caused him significant discomfort, but the starting goalkeeper is nearing a return in two weeks time, which could make him available for the season opener against Fulham if his situation evolves positively. If he is not fit in time for the first game of the season, Jason Steele will likely replace him between the posts, although it is the young Carl Rushworth who has logged the most minutes so far in the Seagulls' pre-season.