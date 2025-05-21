Belal Halbouni Injury: Forced off injured Tuesday

Halbouni faced a tough knock to his chest in the buildup of Valour FC's second goal in Tuesday's 2-2 draw in the Canadian Championship and was forced off a few minutes later, according to Canada Soccer.

Halbouni received his opponent's shoulder to the chest in the buildup to Valour FC's second goal on Tuesday, forcing him off in the 54th minute. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury, but it does not look positive as he could not continue in the second half. That said, he has played only four minutes in MLS this season and has remained an unused substitute in 10 games, so his potential absence on Saturday against Salt Lake will not impact the starting XI.