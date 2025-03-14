Ben Davies News: Features off bench
Davies played 10 minutes off bench in Thursday's 3-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, confirming he is back from injury.
Davies trained well in the last two weeks and made his return in Thursday's Europa League game. He played the last ten minutes, which is good news for the team as he adds depth in defense after Kevin Danso's injury. He is likely to see increased playing time as the third central defender.
