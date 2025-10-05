Gannon-Doak played a pivotal role Friday as a substitute after 78 minutes for Marcos Senesi. Despite making only seven touches, he provided the assist for Antoine Semenyo's stoppage-time goal that sealed the win. His contribution came during a fast break, showcasing his ability to impact the game positively in limited minutes. Since joining Bournemouth from Liverpool in the summer, Gannon-Doak has made two appearances, both as a substitute, totaling 80 minutes on the pitch. His performance against Fulham highlights his potential to influence matches, even from the bench.