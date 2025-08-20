White walked off the pitch in the second half of the season opener against Manchester United due to an apparent injury on Sunday, and the issue was initially expected to be minor. That said, the right-back was not spotted in training with the team on Wednesday, which could suggest he is dealing with something more significant and makes him a doubt for the clash against Leeds United on Saturday. If White has to miss the game or only find a spot on the bench, Jurrien Timber will be expected to replace him on the right side of the backline.