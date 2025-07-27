Benjamin Andre News: Signs contract extension

Andre has signed a contract extension until 2028, the club announced.

Andre joined Lille in 2019 and quickly became one of the most important players in the squad, earning the captaincy and helping Lille win Ligue 1 during the 2020/21 season. He has played 248 games across all competitions for the Dogues and has won two trophies. The captain was reportedly receiving many offers from other clubs but decided to stay in the North and continue playing under coach Bruno Genesio.