Benjamin Bender Injury: Dealt questionable tag

Bender (calf) is questionable for Saturday's match against Colorado, according to the MLS injury report.

Bender missed the club's last match and it now is known why, as the midfielder is suffering from calf issues. He will now likely be tested ahead of the match after being listed as questionable, making him a last minute call. He has gone unused in two of his past three appearances on the team sheet and will probably end up on the bench if fit.