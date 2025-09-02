Cremaschi leaves Inter Miami after making 107 appearances across all competitions with eight goals and nine assists, becoming the first Academy product to reach 100 matches. He was a central figure in helping the team win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, showing his value as a consistent performer in midfield. His move to Parma marks a major step in his career, offering the chance to test himself in a top European league and potentially secure a long-term future in Italy.