Benjamin Galdames News: Scores header

Galdames scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Galdames entered the match as a sub for Mateo Kimowicz in the 70th minute of play and got to work immediately, putting his side in front 3-2 with a header from a tough angle, assisted by Roman Torres in the 75th. With his first goal of the campaign, Galdames has already taken a step forward from a scoreless campaign in 2024.