Benjamin Lecomte News: Heading to Fulham

Lecomte has completed a transfer to Fulham from Montpellier, according to his new club.

Lecomte is moving from France to England this offseason after signing a deal with Fulham through 2027. He was their regular starter with 30 starts in 30 appearances, registering one clean sheet, 68 goals allowed and 109 saves, a rough season. He will now either back up Bernd Leno or rival him for a starting role to enter the season.