Pavard conceded the first half penalty and scored an unfortunate own goal in the 53rd minute which gave Lens the lead and turned the tide. The versatile defender had two poor outings against Sporting CP and Lens on Saturday, forcing him to acknowledge his mistakes and apologize to the fans on social media. Pavard had a very good start to the season but seemed a bit off his game after returning from the France training camp. He will look to rebound and regain his good form against Angers on Wednesday.