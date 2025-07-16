Benji Kikanovic Injury: Won't return after early exit

Kikanovic is out for Wednesday's match against Dallas due to an upper-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Kikanovic saw the start last outing but was forced off early, only lasting 30 minutes with what has been deemed an upper-body injury that will leave him out. This is a tough loss for the club due to the multiple absences, as he took Dejaun Jones (lower body) spot last match, and he will also miss out. That said, changes will be made this week and possibly further if they miss more time, with Nick Lima as a replacement.