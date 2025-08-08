Parra played well during his first appearance of the Apertura 2025 campaign, with one of his 19 accurate passes leading to Ozziel Herrera's goal in the sixth minute. However, the young midfielder saw his performance ended in the second half after struggling with a fitness issue. His availability is now unclear ahead of the next league matchup versus America, but he's not expected to start in every game this season, so a rested Fernando Gorriaran should have a high chance of taking his place in any case.