Nadir came off the bench in Wednesday's clash against Angers and suffered an issue, rising concern about his health before being forced off. It remains unclear what happened with the midfielder since he suffered the issue on his own. He was sent to the hospital late in the evening to undergo further exams and will remain under observation for the time being. Nadir has mainly been a bench option for Marseille this season, so if he needs to rest and spend time on the sidelines, his absence wouldn't affect the starting lineup.